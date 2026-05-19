Mahama gov’t has failed faster than expected – Annoh-Dompreh fires at NDC

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh has criticised the Mahama-led NDC government, accusing it of plunging Ghanaians into worsening hardship just months after assuming office.

Speaking at the opening of the Minority Caucus Workshop at the Accra City Hotel on Monday, the outspoken NPP lawmaker declared that the government had “failed faster than expected.”

He pointed to rising economic pressure, erratic power supply, dissatisfaction among citizens and falling cocoa producer prices as signs that the administration was struggling to govern effectively.

Addressing Minority MPs and party supporters, Annoh-Dompreh said the NPP caucus in Parliament had emerged stronger and more determined despite losing the 2024 general elections.

He described the group as the “Mighty Minority,” insisting that although it occupies the opposition benches, it continues to shape national debate and expose what he called inconsistencies within the government.

According to him, many Ghanaians who voted for the NDC expecting relief are now disappointed by the realities confronting them.

He claimed businesses are battling renewed power outages, while market women, teachers, nurses and cocoa farmers are feeling the pressure of increasing hardship.

The Minority Chief Whip also criticised the reduction in cocoa producer prices, arguing that the move had deepened the struggles of farmers already burdened by rising production costs and unstable incomes.

He said the Minority would continue to speak strongly on issues affecting ordinary Ghanaians and would not allow the government to “deceive Ghanaians with propaganda.”

Annoh-Dompreh further accused the administration of mishandling the economy despite campaign promises of relief and stability.

He argued that the return of persistent power outages showed the government lacked a sustainable strategy for managing the energy sector.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP warned that Ghana could not afford another period of economic instability and prolonged power crises.

As part of the workshop, he disclosed that the Minority Caucus had intensified internal training and mentorship programmes for first-time MPs to improve parliamentary performance and policy engagement.

According to him, experienced lawmakers have been paired with younger MPs to sharpen debates and strengthen committee work in Parliament.

He said the caucus would remain aggressive, disciplined and united in holding the government accountable both inside and outside Parliament.

Despite the NPP’s defeat in the last election, Annoh-Dompreh expressed confidence that the party could stage a strong comeback in 2028.

He urged party supporters not to lose hope, insisting that growing public frustration would eventually strengthen support for the opposition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.