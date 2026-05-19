Man killed in Bibiani-Asawinso galamsey clash, site owner arrested

The Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani, Sebastian Obeng, has confirmed the arrest of a key suspect following a violent confrontation at a galamsey site at Asawinso in the Western North Region, which left one person dead and several others injured on Monday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Obeng explained that the incident escalated after traditional authorities and security personnel moved in to halt illegal mining activities at the site.

According to him, the Asawinso Chief led an intervention after receiving reports of illegal mining in the area, a situation that quickly spiralled out of control.

“So I called the Police Commander to alert him and also deploy personnel, and they did. Illegal miners have been a thorn in our flesh,” he said.

Mr. Obeng stated that tensions rose when a man identified as Obidi, who is linked to the site, allegedly called other individuals to the scene after being informed of the chief’s intervention.

He said the situation worsened when a group of armed men stormed the area and began firing indiscriminately.

“So when the chief heard that people were doing galamsey, he moved in with some people because he had vowed that he would not allow galamsey in the area,” he narrated.

“He also called thugs whose leaders have been identified as Afoko and Baako Bewu. They invaded the site and started shooting indiscriminately,” he added.

The violence left one person dead and about seven others injured, while several others fled for safety.

Mr. Obeng further confirmed that Obidi was later arrested after reporting to the police station with a firearm, allegedly under the impression that authorities were not aware of the incident.

“Obidi went to the police station with a gun to report that there had been a robbery at his mining site, thinking the police were not aware of what had happened, which led to his arrest,” he said.

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