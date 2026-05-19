Mighty Minority ready to take on NDC in 2028 – Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh has declared that the NPP Minority Caucus is battle-ready for the 2028 elections, insisting the opposition has rebuilt strongly after its 2024 defeat.

Speaking at a Minority Caucus workshop at the Accra City Hotel on Monday, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said the caucus had moved from “momentary bleakness” to a position of strength within a short time.

“Now, I can confidently say that we have bounced back stronger, more agile, well-informed, and indeed ready to take on 2028 with tactics and strategies that will marvel our counterparts,” he stated.

Addressing MPs, party leaders and invited guests, the Minority Chief Whip described the caucus as the “Mighty Minority,” saying the group had remained effective despite its smaller numbers in Parliament.

“With a ‘small’ Minority, we have managed to achieve a lot,” he said.

According to him, the caucus had distinguished itself through aggressive parliamentary work, constituency engagement and constant efforts to “illuminate the public on the issues that impact their lives.”

He praised Minority MPs for a commendable job of holding the government accountable over the past 16 months.

“Though our numbers are few now, we have endeavoured to assert the great will of the people of Ghana; in demanding proper governance from the Executive,” he added.

Annoh-Dompreh accused the NDC government of misleading Ghanaians and failing to deliver on promises made before taking office.

“I dare say that the NDC government has become unpopular even faster than we anticipated, and it did not take long for their shallowness to be exposed at every level,” he declared.

He cited recent power outages, the reduction in cocoa producer prices and economic hardship as signs of governance failure.

“The return of the economy crippling ‘dumsor’ may remind them that problems are not solved by promises, but by deliberate efforts to improve a system,” he said.

The Minority Chief Whip also criticised government handling of cocoa pricing, describing the recent producer-price reduction as “the biggest deceit devised by the NDC government.”

“We cannot sit back while the cocoa farmer is wailing, the teachers and nurses are wailing, public servants are wailing, and market women are wailing,” he added.

Annoh-Dompreh revealed that the caucus had intensified mentorship and training programmes for first-time MPs to strengthen debates and committee work in Parliament.

He said experienced lawmakers had been paired with new MPs to sharpen their presentations and improve policy engagement.

According to him, the Minority would continue to mount pressure on government and expose what he described as governance failures.

“Millions of Ghanaians deserve to know the true nature of their government in order to make the right decision of leadership,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.