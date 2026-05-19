Family of murdered Momo vendor gives IGP 14-day ultimatum or they’ll occupy Ketu police command

The family of the late Christopher Ahordo, a mobile money vendor, who was murdered in April 2025, has given the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) a 14-day ultimatum to ensure swift action on the case or face a peaceful occupation of the Ketu Divisional Police Command at Denu-Tokor.

The warning was issued at a press conference in Aflao, where family members and concerned residents expressed frustration over what they described as delays and a lack of progress in the investigation.

They said the situation had been worsened by reports that the prime suspect, Mr Ali Tahidu, had escaped from police custody at Adale, while other suspects linked to the case were allegedly granted bail under questionable circumstances.

The family noted that following the incident on April 28, 2025, they had expected a prompt, transparent, and professional investigation leading to the arrest and prosecution of all persons involved.

However, they said their confidence in the process had diminished due to what they described as negligence and lack of urgency in handling the case.

The family is therefore demanding the immediate re-arrest of the escaped suspect, intensified investigations, and full disclosure from the Ghana Police Service on the status of the case.

They also called for accountability for any officers whose actions or inactions may have contributed to the escape of the suspect.

The family stressed that their actions were not intended to undermine the authority of the police but to seek justice for their deceased relative.

They appealed to the IGP, human rights organisations, civil society groups, traditional and religious leaders, as well as the international community, to take a keen interest in the matter to ensure justice is served.

Mr Edem Viglo, the Convenor of the press conference, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that although the family remained committed to lawful and peaceful means, they would be compelled to take further action if their concerns were not addressed within 14 days.

He said the proposed occupation of the Ketu Divisional Police Command would be a last resort to draw attention to their demands.

Mr Viglo noted that growing frustration among the youth in Aflao over the handling of the case could escalate if authorities failed to act promptly.

He, however, emphasised that the family did not support violence or lawlessness and was only seeking justice through appropriate channels.

The late Christopher Ahordo was described as a hardworking businessman whose death has left his family and the community in grief.

The family reiterated its resolve to pursue justice until all those responsible for the crime are apprehended and prosecuted.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.