NPP urges IGP to uphold professionalism in handling arrests

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, over what it describes as a lack of professionalism in handling the arrests of alleged government critics.

Speaking at a press engagement in Accra on Wednesday, April 15, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, alleged that the Police administration has established a specialised unit tasked with monitoring social media platforms to identify and arrest individuals critical of the government.

He condemned the alleged practice, describing it as inappropriate and harmful to democratic governance.

Mr Kodua urged the IGP to discharge his duties with impartiality and professionalism, insisting that the Ghana Police Service must remain independent in its operations.

"You (IGP) might have been appointed by the NDC, but at least, he must also have conscience and conviction and exhibit a high level of professionalism in your daily activities as a man in uniform," he said.

He maintained that such actions, if left unchecked, risk eroding public confidence in state institutions and undermining the rule of law. He also described the situation as shameful for the office of the IGP.

"The only people that he sees are those who criticise the government. It is a shame for us as a country. And it is a shame to his office as IGP of this country," he added.

Mr Kodua further accused some judges of remanding individuals who criticise the government.

"It is a shame to the bench also that judges who are supposed to be custodians of our rule of law to protect the vulnerable have now become NDCs even more than the NDC people, and it is a shame. We don't need remand judges in Ghana," he added.

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