Motorists, pedestrians alarmed over faulty streetlights on Achimota Forest stretch

Motorists and pedestrians using the Achimota Forest stretch in Accra are expressing concern over the lack of functioning streetlights along the road.

At night, large sections of the area are plunged into darkness, making it unsafe for road users.

The stretch, which runs around the Achimota Forest Reserve and connects areas such as the Achimota Overhead and the Achimota–Westlands enclave, is a busy route used by thousands of commuters daily.

However, the absence of streetlights has made travelling at night increasingly risky.

Drivers say visibility is poor, particularly near the forest reserve, where thick vegetation makes the area even darker. Many rely solely on their vehicle headlights, making it difficult to spot pedestrians, potholes, or other vehicles in time.

Pedestrians also say they fear walking along or crossing the road at night.

They cite speeding vehicles and the complete darkness as major safety concerns. Some residents further contend that the area becomes unsafe after dark, particularly between 7:00 p.m. and the early hours of the morning when there are fewer people around.

Some commuters allege that criminals take advantage of the darkness to rob unsuspecting victims of their phones, money, and other valuables. Others claim that some attackers pose as ordinary passengers before striking when individuals are isolated.

Road users and residents are calling on authorities, including the Ghana Highway Authority and the relevant local assemblies, to urgently repair the streetlights.

They argue that the situation poses a serious safety risk, given the high volume of traffic on the road each day.

They are also calling for regular maintenance of the lighting infrastructure to ensure that the lights remain operational and do not remain faulty for extended periods.

Some residents have further appealed for increased police patrols along the stretch, particularly at night and in the early morning hours, to improve security.

They believe that restoring the streetlights and enhancing security measures will help reduce fear and make the road safer for both motorists and pedestrians.

Until then, commuters say travelling along the Achimota Forest stretch after dark remains dangerous and requires urgent attention.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.