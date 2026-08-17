FIFA sacks senior executive who criticised Infantino- Sky News

Football's world governing body, FIFA, has sacked one of its most senior figures after he criticised Gianni Infantino's plan to sell part of the World Cup to investors, Sky News understands.

FIFA did not comment on the terms of chief operating officer Kevin Lamour's departure.

Lamour, a longtime colleague of FIFA president Infantino, earlier said FIFA staff had been "deceived".

In a statement, a FIFA spokesperson said : "FIFA can confirm that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour as FIFA's Chief Operating Officer has ended on 17 August 2026.

"FIFA thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future."

Sky News understands FIFA staff were informed about his departure tonight.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.