Ghana Institution of Surveyors pushes for Governing Council Bill, conference reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) is pushing for the passage of its Governing Council Bill following Cabinet approval of the proposed legislation.
President of the Institution, Surv. Emmanuel Kofi Cobbold, says the Bill is expected to be laid before Parliament during its next sitting for consideration.
Speaking at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Surv. Cobbold called for stakeholder support to advance the legislative process, describing the Bill as a key step towards strengthening the Institution’s governance structure.
The Institution is also considering a major restructuring of its conference programme by consolidating its various divisional conferences into a single institutional service week.
According to Surv. Cobbold, the move is aimed at addressing concerns raised by employers over disruptions to workflow, as well as the financial burden of sponsoring staff to attend multiple conferences throughout the year.
He said the 2026 divisional conferences could therefore be the last to be held under the current arrangement, with future activities potentially consolidated into one major institutional event.
The Institution says the proposed changes are intended to streamline its operations, reduce costs for employers and minimise the impact of conferences on workplace productivity.
It is therefore seeking support from stakeholders to implement the proposed reforms while the Governing Council Bill progresses towards parliamentary consideration.
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