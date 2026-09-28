GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain across parts of Ghana this evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned residents in parts of the country to brace for thunderstorms and rain from late afternoon into the evening today, Monday, September 28.

According to GMet’s afternoon forecast, most parts of the country will remain cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall expected in some coastal and middle areas.

Occasional thunderstorms are also expected in parts of the transition areas, while the northern sector will experience some sunshine before thunderstorms and rain set in from late afternoon into the evening.

Areas likely to be affected include Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa.

Other areas expected to experience thunderstorms or rain include Sunyani, Techiman, Sampa, Kete Krachi and Atebubu.

GMet has also warned that the state of the sea remains rough and urged the public to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.