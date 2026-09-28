GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain across parts of Ghana this evening

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned residents in parts of the country to brace for thunderstorms and rain from late afternoon into the evening today, Monday, September 28.
According to GMet’s afternoon forecast, most parts of the country will remain cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall expected in some coastal and middle areas.
Occasional thunderstorms are also expected in parts of the transition areas, while the northern sector will experience some sunshine before thunderstorms and rain set in from late afternoon into the evening.
Areas likely to be affected include Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa.
Other areas expected to experience thunderstorms or rain include Sunyani, Techiman, Sampa, Kete Krachi and Atebubu.
GMet has also warned that the state of the sea remains rough and urged the public to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.
Latest Stories
-
National Investment Quiz: St. Augustine’s, Prempeh College advance to semi-finals
42 seconds
-
Leadership is about responsibility, not titles – Sammi Awuku tells UPSA students
3 minutes
-
National Investment Quiz: Corpus Christi, Wesley Girls, advance to semi-finals
7 minutes
-
Phone dealer murder: 3 suspects remanded as court adjourns Teshie case
10 minutes
-
Seamless Technologies CEO Calls for Strategic AI adoption to transform Ghana’s financial services sector
13 minutes
-
Cargill, ICI equip 111 youth with vocational skills to tackle child labour
14 minutes
-
Council of State member donates $5,000 to NDC UK and Ireland Aldershot branch for water project
19 minutes
-
Education Ministry renews return-to-class appeal despite teachers’ refusal to end strike
24 minutes
-
Remains of dozens of suspected kidnap victims found in Nigerian forests
24 minutes
-
Four bodies found after avalanche hits Himalayan climbing group
31 minutes
-
Adipa residents give government seven days to halt Agbogbloshie waste transfer
40 minutes
-
Desks rotting in abandoned Kintampo South E-Block: A decade of neglect and a waste of state resources
42 minutes
-
West Africa cannot simply import security models without accounting for local realities – WAMS
43 minutes
-
Bono East Minister directs MCE to stop hotel project near Konkrompe SHS
1 hour
-
AGN Chair urges action-driven tracking and reporting on inclusive climate adaptation in Ghana’s agriculture
1 hour