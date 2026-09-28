LA 2028: Black Queens to face Mauritius in Round Two of African qualifiers

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's Black Queens will face Mauritius in October 2026 in the second round of the African qualifiers for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.
The Black Queens will travel to Mauritius for the first leg on Thursday, October 8, 2026, before hosting their opponents in the return leg on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, in Ghana.
Mauritius secured their place in the second round after eliminating Djibouti 3-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round.
They won the first leg 2-1 at home before completing the job with a 1-0 victory in the return fixture.
Ghana, who are one of Africa's top-ranked women's national teams, was among 29 countries that received a bye through the preliminary round and will enter the competition at the second of five knockout stages.
The Black Queens are still chasing their first-ever Olympic Games appearance.
These qualifiers give them a fresh opportunity to turn the page and secure a spot at LA 2028.
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