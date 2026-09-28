AFCON 2027Q: Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf to officiate Ghana-Gambia match

Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf has been appointed to officiate Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia.

Kechchaf will take charge of the Group C encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, with fellow Moroccan Lahsen Azgaou appointed as Assistant Referee I.

Tunisian duo Yassine Saadaoui and Amir Loucif complete the match team as Assistant Referee II and Fourth Official, respectively.

Sekou Wieh Konneh of Liberia will act as Match Commissioner, while Nigeria's Abel Baba has been appointed Referee Assessor.

Ghana's Danny Adotey will manage media operations as Broadcast Venue Manager.

Ghana will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their opening qualifier when they host The Gambia in Accra.

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