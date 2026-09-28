Football

AFCON 2027Q: Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf to officiate Ghana-Gambia match

Source: Ruth Akoto-Donkor  
  28 September 2026 8:10am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf has been appointed to officiate Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia.

Kechchaf will take charge of the Group C encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, with fellow Moroccan Lahsen Azgaou appointed as Assistant Referee I.

Tunisian duo Yassine Saadaoui and Amir Loucif complete the match team as Assistant Referee II and Fourth Official, respectively.

Sekou Wieh Konneh of Liberia will act as Match Commissioner, while Nigeria's Abel Baba has been appointed Referee Assessor.

Ghana's Danny Adotey will manage media operations as Broadcast Venue Manager.

Ghana will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their opening qualifier when they host The Gambia in Accra.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group