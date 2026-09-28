RCI Immanuel Temple donates supplies to Motherly Love Orphanage

Immanuel Temple, an assembly of Royalhouse Chapel International at East Legon, has donated food and other essential supplies to the Motherly Love Orphanage at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The donation formed part of activities marking the assembly’s 10th anniversary.

Members of the church spent time with the 67 children at the orphanage and prayed with them.

The items donated included bags of rice and sugar, cooking oil, crates of eggs, drinks, biscuits and other food supplies.

The visit also formed part of activities marking the 40th wedding anniversary of Royalhouse Chapel International’s founder, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, and his wife, Apostle Rita Korankye Ankrah.

The delegation was led by Immanuel Temple’s Senior Pastor, Apostle Derek Amanor, and his wife, Rev Dela Amanor.

Apostle Amanor, who is also General Secretary of Royalhouse Chapel International, said the visit was intended to provide practical support while giving members an opportunity to fellowship with the children.

“We had a very wonderful experience with them, praying for them and speaking into their lives,” he said.

He urged other organisations to support the orphanage.

“We hope and pray that other organisations will also follow suit,” he said.

The Chief Executive of Motherly Love Orphanage, Rev John Azumah, expressed appreciation for the donation but said feeding remained the home's biggest challenge.

“Feeding is number one challenge,” he said.

He said the orphanage also needed support with school fees, books, medication and clothing.

According to Rev Azumah, seven of the children are currently at university, while 15 are in senior high school. The others are in junior high and primary schools.

He said the orphanage operates from rented premises and is seeking support to complete a permanent shelter.

Materials needed include cement, iron rods, sand and stone.

Rev Azumah also explained the circumstances that led to the establishment of the orphanage, saying Motherly Love provides shelter and care for children with special needs.

Mr Azumah commended the church for the donation and said the items would contribute to the welfare of the children.

He also acknowledged the work of the President General of the Royal Ladies Ministries, Rev Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, in supporting efforts to empower women in Ghana.

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