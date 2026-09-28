Two Ada SHS students convicted, placed on 12-month good behaviour bond

Audio By Carbonatix
Two students of Ada Senior High Technical School (ADA SHTS) have been convicted by the Ada West District Court after pleading guilty to charges arising from an assault involving a fellow student.
Oscar Amemasor, 20, and Emmanuel Senunya, 18, were convicted on charges of assault and abetment of assault following an incident which occurred in February 2026 and was later captured on video and circulated on social media.
The court ordered the two students to sign a 12-month bond to be of good behaviour. With the condition imposed by the court, the students were allowed to return home after the case was brought to an end.
The prosecution told the court that Amemasor assaulted the victim with a metal bar, while Senunya was seen holding a cutlass during the incident.
The case had attracted public attention after footage of the incident emerged on social media, prompting legal proceedings against the two students.
Speaking to Citi FM after the proceedings, lawyer for the students, Enock Teye Sewornu, said the decision to change their pleas was taken after considering the circumstances of the case and what was in the best interest of the students.
He said the resolution was particularly significant because both students had recently received their results and were preparing to continue their education at the university.
“Fortunately for us, today we brought the case to an end. After looking at the matter holistically, they changed their plea, and they’ve taken the plea again, and they have pleaded guilty to the offence of assault and then abetment of crime,” he said.
Mr Sewornu said the court’s decision had brought relief to the students and their parents, allowing them to move forward with their education.
“So this comes as a great relief to them and their parents, so that they’ll be able to go back to school,” he added.
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