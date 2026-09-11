Bawumia engages young doctors, medical students over health sector challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party's 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has engaged leaders of Ghana’s medical students and young doctors to discuss challenges confronting the next generation of healthcare professionals.
Dr Bawumia said the meeting brought together the national leadership of the Junior Doctors Association (JDA), the Federation of Ghana Medical Students Association (FGMSA), and presidents of medical students’ associations from across the country.
He said the engagement provided an opportunity for an open and honest discussion on issues affecting their training and professional development.
Among the concerns discussed were training conditions, timely postings, welfare and career progression.
Dr Bawumia said the concerns of young doctors and medical students must inform policy decisions, given their critical role in the future of Ghana’s healthcare system.
“These are the brilliant minds who will carry the weight of Ghana’s healthcare system tomorrow, and their voices must shape our policies today,” he said.
He thanked the young doctors and student leaders for what he described as an insightful engagement.
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