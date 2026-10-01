Overcharge passengers and face sanctions, GPRTU warns drivers

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has warned its members against charging above the newly approved transport fares, saying offenders risk fines or even jail time.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on October 1, GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah said the union is intensifying sensitisation this week to ensure full compliance with the 8% fare increase.

“If you are a union member and you don’t comply with the approved fares and decide to overcharge, there are sanctions to be meted out when we get hold of you. You can be fined or even go to jail for 2 weeks or a month,” he stated.

Mr Amoah said the ongoing sensitisation is meant to give drivers a clear warning before enforcement begins in earnest.

“Throughout this week, we are sensitizing and warning people to comply with the approved fares. After this week, we will start working with the new L.I.,” he added.

The warning comes as the GPRTU steps up efforts to clamp down on drivers who impose illegal fares on passengers.

The union has in recent times expressed concern about some operators ignoring approved rates, a practice that often sparks public complaints and disputes at lorry stations.

With the new Legislative Instrument now in force, the GPRTU says it will work with relevant authorities to ensure that members who flout the approved 8% increment face the full consequences, including possible prosecution.

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