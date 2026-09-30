GPRTU says non-member commercial vehicles pose challenge to road safety enforcement

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Communications Team, Eric Lantey Lamptey, says its ability to enforce safety standards on commercial vehicles is limited because not all transport operators on Ghana’s roads are affiliated with the union.
Speaking on Joy Prime on Wednesday, September 30, Mr Lamptey said the union conducts regular checks on vehicles operating under its stations.
According to him, stationmasters have been given the responsibility of monitoring vehicles, conducting test drives and checking their roadworthiness before they are allowed to operate.
He said the union also carries out periodic inspections and checks the documents of drivers and vehicle owners to ensure that vehicles under its supervision meet the required standards.
“We will not allow a car with a broken light to be in the station,” Mr Lamptey said.
However, he acknowledged that some commercial vehicles operating on Ghana’s roads are not under the GPRTU, making it difficult for the union to enforce its safety requirements on them.
“Not all of them are under GPRTU. They are the ones we are having problems with, because we cannot instruct them or order them to do the right thing on their own,” he explained.
Mr Lamptey said the situation creates an enforcement challenge, particularly when vehicles outside the union’s structures are found operating with defective lights or other mechanical problems.
He maintained that the GPRTU does its best to ensure that vehicles under its care are inspected and that safety concerns identified during inspections are addressed.
The comments come amid growing concerns over the condition of some commercial vehicles on Ghana’s roads, particularly vehicles operating with faulty lights and other defects that could increase risks for motorists and passengers.
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