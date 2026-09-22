GPRTU insists on 25% transport fare hike ahead of final talks with government

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has maintained that it will not accept a transport fare increase of less than 25% as it prepares for a final meeting with government.

GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer, Samuel Amoah, said the union rejected a proposal from the Ministry of Transport for an increase of between 10% and 15% during their last meeting.

“Our expectation is strong on the 30% increment. Our last meeting that we had last Friday, we made the ministry understand that we are not looking at anything less than 25%,” he said in an interview on JoyNews.

According to Mr Amoah, the union’s demand is based on the rising cost of fuel, spare parts, insurance premiums, DVLA charges, lubricants and engine oil.

He said the GPRTU had also taken into account the increase in insurance premiums for commercial vehicles. “For a 15-seater, we were paying GH¢837 yearly. Now we are paying GH¢994. Likewise, a Sprinter, 23 passengers, were paying GH¢930. Now we are paying GH¢1,194,” he added.

He said that taxi operators who previously paid about GH¢701 for insurance now pay about GH¢744.

Mr Amoah said DVLA charges were also increased in April, further adding to the cost of operating commercial vehicles.

On spare parts, he said prices for the parts commonly used by commercial operators had not seen the reductions announced by some suppliers.

He explained that the GPRTU uses vehicles such as Sprinter buses, Toyota buses and Nissan buses, whose spare parts remain expensive.

Mr Amoah said the union had explained these concerns to the ministry and was hopeful that the final meeting would result in an agreement.

“We believe today hopefully a final decision will be taken, because our drivers are waiting to hear something from the leadership,” he said.

“I strongly believe that by the close of today it will be a win-win situation, and we will not step back without getting any percentage for our drivers.”

The GPRTU’s position comes as government seeks to settle the fare adjustment through negotiations, with the ministry previously proposing an increase of between 10% and 15%.

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