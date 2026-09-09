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GPRTU and GRTCC suspend planned fare increase pending further consultations

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  9 September 2026 12:08pm
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The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have suspended plans to increase public transport fares, pending further consultations with the government.

The two transport bodies say the decision follows an engagement with the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, over a proposed review of public transport fares for the 2026 fare window.

The unions had presented a proposal for an upward adjustment in fares, but the government’s GH¢2.00 per litre intervention on diesel has prompted further assessment of the actual impact of fuel costs on transport operations.

“No decision to adjust transport fares has been taken,” the GPRTU and GRTCC said in a joint statement.

According to the unions, both sides acknowledged the value of the fuel intervention and agreed that its impact on operating costs must be considered alongside the proposed fare increment before a final determination is made.

A joint team comprising representatives of the Ministry of Transport, the GPRTU and the GRTCC has subsequently been formed to review all cost inputs.

The unions said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that any eventual fare adjustment is fair and takes into consideration the interests of both transport operators and passengers.

“The outcome of this exercise will be communicated to the general public in due course,” the statement said.

In the meantime, the existing approved transport fares remain in force across the country.

The GPRTU and GRTCC have therefore directed drivers, station masters and transport owners to maintain the current fares until further notice.

“We wish to reassure the public that existing approved fares remain in force across the country,” the unions stressed.

They have also urged drivers, station masters, transport owners and passengers to remain calm, orderly and cooperative while the consultation process continues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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