The Banning and Prah families of Kumasi, Accra and Cape Coast, and the Twidan families of Kumasi, Aboase and Abura Dunkwa, together with Nana Omono Amoako, Akyempimhene of Asante Mampong; Takyiwaa Twidan Ebusuapanyin Ernest Banning of Abura Dunkwa and Aboase, CEO of Modula Grup, Accra, and Royal Basin Resort, Kumasi; Twidan Ebusuapayin Nana Barnes of Kumasi; Mrs. Felicia Oppong Nkrumah of Accra; Rose Banning of Kumasi; the widow, Mrs. Mary Banning; and the entire family, announce with sorrow the passing of their beloved,

Henry Kweku Banning, affectionately known as Big Henry

He was born on 21 June 1952 and passed away in Kumasi on Friday, 26 June 2026.

There will be no vigil.

Pre-burial and Filing Past: St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, Kaase, Kumasi, on Saturday, 3rd October 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Memorial and Burial Service: St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, Kaase, Kumasi, on Saturday, 3rd October 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Interment will be private.

Final Funeral Rites: Saturday, 3rd October 2026, at Gyamfuah Asenso Park, opposite Asokwa Police Station, Asokwa, Kumasi, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Service: St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, Kaase, Kumasi, on Sunday, 4th October 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

Family Gathering: Sunday, 4th October 2026, at Gyamfuah Asenso Park, opposite Asokwa Police Station, Asokwa, Kumasi, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Widow: Mrs. Mary Banning



Children: Linda Pokuaa Akowuah, Ejisu, Kumasi, Nana Kofi Peprah Banning, Germany, Mrs. Diana Maame Esi Asabre, Germany, Mrs. Bridget Ewurama Ben-Mahmoud, Accra

The dress code is black or black and red on Saturday, and black and white on Sunday.

All relatives, friends and sympathizers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.