Karpowership seeks contract extension as Ghana’s power demand grows

Karpowership Ghana is seeking an extension of its power generation contract beyond August 2027, when its current licence expires.

The company says it remains optimistic about ongoing discussions with the government and believes its continued contribution to Ghana’s electricity supply makes a strong case for an extension.

Karpowership currently supplies 450 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

The issue came into focus when Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson paid a working visit to the Karpowership facility in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, to familiarise himself with its operations and contribution to Ghana’s power sector.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, said the company remains committed to providing reliable and efficient power to the national grid.

“Our licence will expire in August 2027. We are currently in negotiations with the government, and we are optimistic that it will turn out well. Things are looking positive,” she said.

According to Ms Amarquaye, the company is hopeful that its contribution to Ghana’s power sector will be considered as discussions over the future of its operations continue.

Mr Nelson said Ghana’s increasing electricity demand makes the availability of reliable generation capacity an important consideration.

He disclosed that Karpowership had previously accounted for about 23% of Ghana’s power supply, but its share has since declined to about 11%, partly due to increased demand and the entry of other Independent Power Producers.

The Minister said the country’s electricity requirements remain significant, particularly as the government’s 24-hour economy is expected to stimulate increased industrial activity and demand for power.

While acknowledging that the Ministry of Energy has the mandate to determine whether Karpowership’s contract should be extended, Mr Nelson said the company’s contribution should form part of that consideration.

“To the extent that we still need power, then I believe that it will be worth our while to consider them for extension,” he said.

He added that Ghana should not overlook viable sources of electricity generation while demand continues to rise.

Beyond its power generation activities, Mr Nelson also urged Karpowership to continue supporting development in the Western Region.

He commended the company for its corporate social responsibility initiatives, including scholarships for students and environmental interventions.

The Minister said the company’s presence in the region comes with responsibilities beyond its core business of power generation.

“This is their home, and I’m their host and, of course, landlord,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Ministry of Energy would consider Karpowership’s operations, contribution to the economy and the country’s future power requirements in determining the way forward.

Karpowership Ghana’s current licence expires in August 2027, with discussions over a possible extension ongoing.

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