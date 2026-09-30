John Boadu, Justin Kodua, Nana B lead NPP’s race in latest survey

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has emerged as the candidate respondents consider most likely to win the party’s National Chairmanship election, according to the latest Political Environment Assessment Survey by Prof Smart Sarpong of the Kumasi Technical University.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with Feedback Africa, also puts incumbent General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) and lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) ahead in their respective races for General Secretary and First Vice Chairman.

The survey sampled 9,882 respondents, comprising 5,276 NPP delegates and 4,606 stakeholders across 156 constituencies in 14 regions.

Fieldwork was conducted between September 10 and 28, 2026, ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

Boadu leads chairmanship race

For the National Chairman position, Mr Boadu polled 46.5% among all respondents, ahead of former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, who recorded 24.8%.

Former National Chairman Paul Afoko polled 9.1%, while Sammy Crabbe recorded 5.5%. A further 14.1% of respondents did not disclose their preferred candidate.

Among NPP delegates alone, Mr Boadu polled 47.9%, compared with 26.2% for Mr Agyarko, 6.5% for Mr Afoko and 4.4% for Mr Crabbe. Undisclosed responses accounted for 15%.

The survey also placed Mr Boadu ahead across the three delegate categories surveyed. He recorded 47.9% among constituency officers, 41.5% among electoral area coordinators and 46.8% among polling station executives.

Mr Agyarko’s support among the three groups ranged from 22.5% to 26.2%.

Among electoral area coordinators, 18.1% were undecided or declined to disclose their preference, the highest undisclosed figure among the delegate categories in the chairmanship race.

JFK leads General Secretary race

The General Secretary contest recorded the widest margin among the three races highlighted by the survey.

Mr Kodua polled 56% among all respondents, with Eugene Boakye Antwi on 14.4% and Sylvester Tetteh on 13.8%.

Charles Dwamena recorded 5%, while 10.8% of respondents did not disclose their preference.

Among NPP delegates, Mr Kodua polled 60%, compared with 11% for Mr Boakye Antwi and 13.8% for Mr Tetteh.

His strongest showing was among constituency officers, where he recorded 60%. He polled 47.3% among polling station executives and 39.3% among electoral area coordinators.

The electoral area coordinator category was more divided, with 19.2% backing Mr Boakye Antwi and 20.2% declining to disclose their preference.

Nana B leads Vice Chairman race

In the National Vice Chairman contest, Mr Nana Boakye polled 41.1% among NPP delegates and 37.6% among all respondents.

The survey puts him ahead in the race for the First Vice Chairman position, while the contest for the remaining two positions appears closer.

Former Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid polled 14.5% among all respondents, followed by Kojo Fosu Boadu with 10.9% and former MP Nana Akomea with 9.1%.

Among delegates, Mr Abdul-Hamid recorded 14.6%, Nana Akomea 11.1% and Mr Fosu Boadu 10%.

Undisclosed responses accounted for 11.2% among delegates.

The survey covered 14 candidates in the Vice Chairman contest, with the remaining candidates each recording less than 5% among delegates.

Other races

The survey also covered the other national officer positions.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover led the National Organiser race with 47.4% among all respondents and 48.7% among NPP delegates.

Mavis Hawa Koomson led the National Women’s Organiser contest with 50.1% among all respondents and 56.6% among delegates.

The National Youth Organiser race remained more competitive, with Clement Opoku Gyamfi recording 25.9% among all respondents and 24.4% among delegates, followed by Abanga Fuseini Yakubu with 17.5% and 18.3%, respectively.

Mohamed Awal led the Nasara Coordinator race with 28.7% among all respondents and 30% among delegates.

The National Treasurer contest was identified as the most open, with Alfred Kojo Thompson recording 28.1% among all respondents and 29.8% among delegates, closely followed by Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah with 22.3% and 25.9%, respectively.

Prof Smart Sarpong, Head of Social Science Research at Kumasi Technical University, cautioned that the relatively high levels of undisclosed responses in some of the races could affect the final outcome.

The survey provides an indication of the preferences of the respondents surveyed ahead of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference and does not constitute the actual election results.

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