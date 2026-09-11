NPP National Chairman Race: John Boadu in narrow lead, but race is open and competitive – APL report

John Boadu

Former General Secretary John Boadu has taken an early lead in the race for NPP National Chairman, but a new report by Africa Policy Lens (APL) says the contest remains wide open with nearly a third of delegates still undecided.

According to the APL National Executives Poll conducted from July 13 to August 21, 2026, among 976 eligible constituency and regional executives, John Boadu leads with 38.6% (377 respondents).

When only decided voters are counted, his share rises to 65.0% (377 of 580 decided votes), giving him a significant advantage.

Following closely is former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, who has 20.7% (202 respondents) and also 34.8% among decided voters.

Agyarko is the closest contender, trailing Boadu by 17.9 percentage points.

Former Chairman, Paul Afoko, follows at 5.9% (58 respondents) and 10.0% among decided voters.

Even though the report acknowledged former Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), as withdrawn, he secured 3.2% (31 respondents) and 5.5% among decided voters.

Next is Sammy Crabbe with 0.8% (8 respondents) and 1.4% among decided voters.

A massive 30.7% (300 respondents) say they Don't Know, making the race for Chairman one of the most fluid top races.

Regional Breakdown - shows race is local

The report reveals that region is a strong driver of Chairman preference, with support varying dramatically:

Boadu's support ranges from a low of 0.0% in Ahafo to a high of 65.0% in Bono East. He dominates in Bono East (65%), Upper East (59.6%), and Eastern (52.6%), but struggles in Western North (8.7%) and Ahafo.

Boakye Agyarko's strength is in Western North (39.1%) and Ahafo (38.5%), while Paul Afoko peaks in Upper West (17.9%).

Despite Boadu's lead, APL analysts classify the Chairman race as "competitive and open" for three reasons: High Undecided of 30.7% "is enough to overturn the lead."

The second reason is margin. “The gap between Boadu and Agyarko is less than 18 points, far smaller than the consolidated leads seen in Communication Director (76.5%) and General Secretary (61.4%).”

The third reason APL cited is what it calls ''dropouts changing dynamics."

"The exit of Chairman Wontumi, who still polled 3.2%, will redistribute votes," it said.

The report concludes that while John Boadu is the clear frontrunner at this stage, intensive lobbying in regions where he is weak, particularly in Western and Ahafo, and the final decisions of the 300 undecided delegates will determine the next NPP National Chairman.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.