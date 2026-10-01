EOCO moves to search Baffour Awuah’s office, residence after interrogation

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has moved to the office and residence of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, to execute a search warrant secured from the High Court.

The development follows more than an hour of questioning of the MP by EOCO officials at the agency’s office.

Mr Baffour Awuah reported himself to EOCO earlier today following a High Court warrant issued for his arrest.

He arrived at the EOCO office in the company of his counsel, Samuel Atta Kyea, and some of his parliamentary colleagues.

EOCO officials have now proceeded to the MP’s office and residence to conduct searches under the authority of the warrant.

The warrant was issued on Wednesday, September 30, after EOCO told the High Court that it had exhausted reasonable means of securing the MP’s voluntary attendance for questioning.

The agency had earlier attempted to arrest him at the premises of the Accra High Court, an incident that resulted in a heated confrontation.

Among the MPs who accompanied Mr Baffour Awuah to the EOCO office were Kofi Amankwah Manu, Subin MP Obiri Yeboah and former Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Kpemka.

The Manhyia South MP is under investigation over alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings & Loans Company Ltd.

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has said the investigation concerns suspected offences including financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering.

The searches form part of EOCO’s ongoing investigations into the matter.

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