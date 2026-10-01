Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah reports himself to EOCO after arrest warrant

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has reported himself to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following a High Court warrant issued for his arrest.

The MP is currently at the EOCO office in the company of his counsel, Samuel Atta Kyea, and other Members of Parliament.

His decision to report himself follows the Court’s order issued on Wednesday, September 30, authorising EOCO to arrest him.

The warrant was issued after EOCO told the High Court that it had exhausted reasonable means of securing the voluntary attendance of the Manhyia South MP.

The agency sought the Court’s authority to compel his attendance for questioning, after an invitation to him and a subsequent attempted arrest culminated in a heated confrontation at the premises of the Accra High Court.

Among the MPs currently at the EOCO office in support of Baffour Awuah are Kofi Amankwah Manu, Subin MP Obiri Yeboah and former Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Kpemka.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation and the MP’s intended engagement with EOCO are expected to become clearer following his appearance.

Baffour Awuah under EOCO investigation over alleged financial loss and money laundering – Deputy AG

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has disclosed that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament is being investigated over alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings & Loans Company Ltd.

Read Also: Baffour Awuah under EOCO investigation over alleged financial loss and money laundering – Deputy AG

He said the investigation concerns suspected offences including financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering.

Dr Srem-Sai disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.