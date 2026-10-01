Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has reported himself to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following a High Court warrant issued for his arrest.
The MP is currently at the EOCO office in the company of his counsel, Samuel Atta Kyea, and other Members of Parliament.
His decision to report himself follows the Court’s order issued on Wednesday, September 30, authorising EOCO to arrest him.
The warrant was issued after EOCO told the High Court that it had exhausted reasonable means of securing the voluntary attendance of the Manhyia South MP.
The agency sought the Court’s authority to compel his attendance for questioning, after an invitation to him and a subsequent attempted arrest culminated in a heated confrontation at the premises of the Accra High Court.
Among the MPs currently at the EOCO office in support of Baffour Awuah are Kofi Amankwah Manu, Subin MP Obiri Yeboah and former Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Kpemka.
The circumstances surrounding the investigation and the MP’s intended engagement with EOCO are expected to become clearer following his appearance.
Baffour Awuah under EOCO investigation over alleged financial loss and money laundering – Deputy AG
Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has disclosed that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament is being investigated over alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings & Loans Company Ltd.
Read Also: Baffour Awuah under EOCO investigation over alleged financial loss and money laundering – Deputy AG
He said the investigation concerns suspected offences including financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering.
Dr Srem-Sai disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
Latest Stories
-
GPL 2026/27: Medeama go top after win over Port City
7 minutes
-
Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah reports himself to EOCO after arrest warrant
17 minutes
-
Ghana records 11 cocaine cases in 28 drug busts since March 2025; biggest hauls seized abroad
19 minutes
-
The numbers behind Carlos Queiroz’s tenure as Black Stars boss
28 minutes
-
The man who saw tomorrow: How Dr Bawumia built for Ghana what America and Nigeria are building today
53 minutes
-
Kumasi drivers demand price controls for goods, brand some traders as real ‘Kalabule’
57 minutes
-
Consumer Protection Agency commends FDA for destroying illegal bales of diapers
1 hour
-
GNFS rescues stranded persons after flooding in Hohoe
1 hour
-
Baffour Awuah deliberately refused to honour EOCO invitation – Deputy AG, Srem-Sai
2 hours
-
‘Believe in these players’ – Carlos Queiroz tells Ghanaians after leaving Black Stars job
2 hours
-
Gideon Boako: GoldBod books must be stretched to establish true nature of reserves support
2 hours
-
ECG announces planned maintenance outage in parts of Accra on Friday
2 hours
-
Carlos Queiroz sacked as Black Stars head coach
2 hours
-
Parliamentary Sports Committee to ‘interrogate’ Black Stars struggles with Ministry, GFA invitations
2 hours
-
Asutifi North Police arrest 7 in crackdown on suspected drug activities
2 hours