Audio By Carbonatix
Medeama Sporting Club have moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League table following their win over Port City on Wednesday.
The defending champions claimed a 1-0 victory in their matchday two outstanding game in the league, with Kelvin Nkrumah scoring the only goal of the game at the TnA Stadium.
After a cagey opening period, neither side was able to find the breakthrough until the second minute of added time, when youngster Nkrumah struck to give Medeama the lead just before the interval.
Port City returned from the break in search of an equaliser but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a resolute Medeama defence.
Their hopes of a comeback suffered a major blow in the 66th minute when Ransford Lartey was shown a red card, leaving the visitors with 10 men for the remainder of the contest.
Medeama took advantage of their numerical superiority to control the closing stages and held on to secure a valuable victory.
The result lifts the defending champions to the top of the Premier League standings with eight points, level with FC Samartex but ahead on goal difference.
For Port City has now suffered their first defeat of the campaign and slipped to fifth place in the standings.
Latest Stories
-
GPL 2026/27: Medeama go top after win over Port City
10 minutes
-
Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah reports himself to EOCO after arrest warrant
21 minutes
-
Ghana records 11 cocaine cases in 28 drug busts since March 2025; biggest hauls seized abroad
22 minutes
-
The numbers behind Carlos Queiroz’s tenure as Black Stars boss
31 minutes
-
The man who saw tomorrow: How Dr Bawumia built for Ghana what America and Nigeria are building today
57 minutes
-
Kumasi drivers demand price controls for goods, brand some traders as real ‘Kalabule’
1 hour
-
Consumer Protection Agency commends FDA for destroying illegal bales of diapers
1 hour
-
GNFS rescues stranded persons after flooding in Hohoe
1 hour
-
Baffour Awuah deliberately refused to honour EOCO invitation – Deputy AG, Srem-Sai
2 hours
-
‘Believe in these players’ – Carlos Queiroz tells Ghanaians after leaving Black Stars job
2 hours
-
Gideon Boako: GoldBod books must be stretched to establish true nature of reserves support
2 hours
-
ECG announces planned maintenance outage in parts of Accra on Friday
2 hours
-
Carlos Queiroz sacked as Black Stars head coach
2 hours
-
Parliamentary Sports Committee to ‘interrogate’ Black Stars struggles with Ministry, GFA invitations
2 hours
-
Asutifi North Police arrest 7 in crackdown on suspected drug activities
2 hours