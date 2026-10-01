GPL 2026/27: Medeama go top after win over Port City

Medeama Sporting Club have moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League table following their win over Port City on Wednesday.

The defending champions claimed a 1-0 victory in their matchday two outstanding game in the league, with Kelvin Nkrumah scoring the only goal of the game at the TnA Stadium.

After a cagey opening period, neither side was able to find the breakthrough until the second minute of added time, when youngster Nkrumah struck to give Medeama the lead just before the interval.

Port City returned from the break in search of an equaliser but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a resolute Medeama defence.

Their hopes of a comeback suffered a major blow in the 66th minute when Ransford Lartey was shown a red card, leaving the visitors with 10 men for the remainder of the contest.

Medeama took advantage of their numerical superiority to control the closing stages and held on to secure a valuable victory.

The result lifts the defending champions to the top of the Premier League standings with eight points, level with FC Samartex but ahead on goal difference.

For Port City has now suffered their first defeat of the campaign and slipped to fifth place in the standings.

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