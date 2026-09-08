CAF CL: ‘We have to confirm qualification in Lubumbashi’ – TP Mazembe boss wary of Medeama threat

TP Mazembe head coach Slimane Raho believes their CAF Champions League preliminary stage tie against Medeama Sporting Club is far from over despite boasting a first-leg advantage.

The DR Congo champions defeated Medeama in the first leg of the encounter at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa on Sunday, scoring a late goal to break the hearts of the Ghanaian champions.

Despite the win in Ghana, Raho heaped praise on Ibrahim Tanko's side while sounding a caution.

"Medeama SC is a very good team, a very, very good team. I felt it in the game. We (TP Mazembe) would have to confirm qualification in Lubumbashi," Raho said at the post-match press conference.

He added that his team will show the same grit they did in Tarkwa when the two teams meet again for the return fixture.

"It's about courage and being intelligent, and that is what we showed today. We will show more of this in the return leg," he added.

Medeama will look to turn the tie around in Congo and advance into the next stage of the competition as they chase another shot at the group stage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.