Sunyani East NPP executives begin reconciliation drive ahead of 2028 polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani East Constituency has begun efforts to reconcile members who contested its 2026 constituency executive elections as the party seeks to rebuild its structures and strengthen unity ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The constituency executives brought together aspirants and candidates who participated in the recent internal elections, alongside some former constituency executives, for an engagement focused on reconciliation, reflection and a renewed commitment to the party.

The meeting provided a platform for participants to address concerns arising before and after the elections and discuss how to move beyond internal disagreements.

The engagement ended with a commitment by participants to put the internal contest behind them and work together towards rebuilding the party at the grassroots.

“We resolved to put the past behind us, address pre- and post-election concerns, and forge a united front towards political victory in 2028,” the statement said.

In a statement issued and signed by the Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Sir Gideon Amoah, the constituency leadership reaffirmed its commitment to bringing all stakeholders on board as part of efforts to strengthen the NPP’s organisation and recapture political power in the next general elections.

The constituency executives said the reconciliation effort would form part of broader measures to rebuild confidence among members, strengthen cooperation at the grassroots and ensure that all sections of the party contribute to preparations for the 2028 elections.

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