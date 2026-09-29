No ‘Bawumia candidates’ in NPP executive elections – Anthony Karbo

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming national executive elections should be about choosing party officers with the capacity to organise and strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 general elections, rather than selecting candidates based on their perceived association with the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP’s Organisation Committee Chairperson, Anthony Karbo, rejected suggestions that the October 3 elections in Kumasi could produce a slate of candidates aligned to Dr Bawumia.

He said the choice of the party’s flagbearer had already been made and should therefore be separated from the contest to elect its national officers.

Mr Karbo said delegates would be electing officers for positions including National Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser, whose responsibilities would centre on organising the party and advancing its preparations for 2028.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM ahead of the elections, Mr Karbo said there could not be a category of “Bawumia candidates” in the contest.

“There can’t be. There can’t be,” he said, stressing that delegates should assess aspirants on their competence and capacity rather than their proximity to the flagbearer.

“We are not voting for people who are close to somebody. We are voting for efficient party officers who can help deliver the project,” he added. He said the NPP had already settled the question of its presidential candidate and that the immediate task was to elect executives capable of helping to organise the party towards the 2028 elections.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its national officers on October 3 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. The party has cleared 47 aspirants to contest nine national positions, although the number of candidates in the race has since changed following withdrawals.

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