NPP says concerns over delegates’ register addressed ahead of October 3 polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says concerns raised by aspirants over its delegates’ register ahead of the October 3 national officers’ elections have been reviewed and addressed.

The party’s National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) has been engaging contestants as part of the validation process, allowing aspirants to flag names and details they believed were inaccurate or required further verification.

The exercise involved checking the concerns against the source records submitted by the various regions and institutions from which the delegates’ lists were obtained.

The committee has explained that it does not independently generate the delegates’ lists. Instead, it receives the relevant albums from the regions and institutions and compiles them into the register to be used for the elections.

Speaking on Channel One TV, NOEC Chairman Frederick Opare Ansah said the concerns raised by aspirants had been taken seriously and subjected to the necessary checks.

“We’ve listened to them, we’ve investigated, we’ve corrected,” he said.

Mr Opare Ansah said the process had not been without challenges but stressed that the committee remained open to engagements with contestants and would continue to address legitimate concerns relating to the electoral arrangements.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its national officers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on October 3. The latest arrangements provide for 45 aspirants to contest the various positions, following the withdrawal of two candidates.

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