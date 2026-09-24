Kow Essuman confident NPP will reclaim Ablekuma West ‘with a huge margin’

Former legal counsel to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, says he is confident the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will reclaim the Ablekuma West parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election.

Mr Essuman made the declaration on Tuesday when he engaged party supporters in the constituency as part of his campaign to become the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the 2028 election.

“We will win the Ablekuma West seat back with a huge margin,” he told the gathering, outlining his ambition to lead the party’s efforts to recapture a seat it lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 parliamentary election.

The 2024 contest saw the NDC’s Kweku Addo secure 31,866 votes against 26,575 votes for the NPP’s Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, according to the published constituency results.

Mr Essuman’s engagement with party members forms part of his efforts to build support for his parliamentary bid as the NPP begins preparations for the next general election.

He used the meeting to discuss the party’s prospects in the constituency and his ambition to represent the NPP on the parliamentary ballot.

Meanwhile, Mr Essuman has also thrown his support behind former Vice President and NPP 2028 presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, arguing that Ghana needs his intellectual capacity to address the country’s challenges.

“God has blessed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with intelligence, and where Ghana currently is, we need his intellect,” Mr Essuman told the party faithful, highlighting what he described as Dr Bawumia’s intellectual strengths and experience in national affairs.

Mr Essuman’s comments on Dr Bawumia formed part of his broader engagement with NPP supporters in Ablekuma West, where he is seeking the party’s parliamentary ticket and has set his sights on returning the constituency to the NPP in 2028.

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