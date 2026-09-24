Black Queens captain Portia Boakye joins Mexico’s UNAM Pumas

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana international Portia Boakye has completed a move to the top-flight Mexican side UNAM Pumas Femenil for the 2026/27 season.
Boakye joins the club following her stint with DR Congo side TP Mazembe, which saw her also play at the CAF Women's Champions League.
UNAM Pumas announced the arrival of the Black Queens captain in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, following her arrival in Mexico earlier this month.
Her career has spanned over a long period playing for clubs such as Ostersunds, Trabzon Idmanocagi, Ferencvarosi, Djurgarden and Hapoel Petah Tikva.
At 37 years, Boakye will be looking to bring experience to UNAM's defence for the remainder of the season as they sit fourth in Group B of the Mexican league after eight games played.
Boakye was part of the Black Queens squad, which played at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), exiting in the quarterfinal stage after defeat to Malawi.
She will look to make her debut for the club when they face Atlante on September 28 in the Mexican league.
She joins Ghanaian teammates Grace Asantewaa and Susan Ama Duah in Mexico.
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