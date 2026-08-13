Black Queens demand clarity over unpaid allowances, challenge Sports Ministry’s claims

Players of Ghana’s Black Queens have responded to the Sports Ministry’s denial of outstanding per diems and bonuses, saying the Ministry should have engaged them directly before responding publicly to their concerns.

In a statement dated Thursday, August 13, the players said they had made repeated attempts to contact the Ministry but received no acknowledgement or meaningful communication.

They described their decision to issue a public statement as a “last resort”, stressing that they were seeking “basic communication, respect, transparency and accountability” rather than conflict.

The players questioned the Ministry’s claim that all outstanding per diems had been settled, noting that their official camping began on July 11, while the payments cited by the Ministry only covered the period from July 26.

They therefore demanded clarification on the status of allowances for the period between July 11 and July 25.

The Black Queens also disputed the Ministry’s position on qualification bonuses for the WAFCON qualifiers against Egypt.

They alleged that during a July 28 visit to their training session, the Sports Minister told them an accountant would bring their qualification bonuses, but only $700 was subsequently delivered. They said the amount was later shared by the Minister on social media but insisted it was not the qualification bonus that had been communicated to them.

The players further pointed out that the same Ministry paid them a qualification bonus the previous year and questioned why their concerns were now being treated differently. They also asked when the first dedicated budget was allocated specifically to the Black Queens.

The team stressed that it was not seeking preferential treatment but better conditions and greater respect for its members. “We are not asking for special treatment; we are asking for better treatment,” the players said.

The response follows the Sports Ministry’s statement on Wednesday, August 12, in which it maintained that Government had no outstanding per diem obligation to the team.

The Ministry also said the winning bonus for the Black Queens’ victory over Cape Verde was being processed and that no qualification bonus had been approved for the Egypt qualifiers.

The Black Queens are currently preparing to face Côte d’Ivoire in a crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup play-in, with the players ending their statement by wishing themselves the best of luck ahead of the encounter.

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