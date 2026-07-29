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Bawumia wishes Black Queens success ahead of CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against Cape Verde

Source: Myjoyonline  
  29 July 2026 3:53pm
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Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has thrown his support behind the Black Queens as they begin their campaign at the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Black Queens face Cape Verde in their opening Group match of the tournament, with hopes of making a strong start in their quest for continental success.

In a Facebook post ahead of the fixture, Dr Bawumia extended his best wishes to the national women's team and encouraged the players to approach the competition with confidence and determination.

"My warmest wishes to the Black Queens as you begin your journey at the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco today against Cape Verde," he wrote.

Dr Bawumia also highlighted the significance of the tournament beyond the race for the continental title, noting that it offers an opportunity to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

"Beyond glory for Ghana, this championship offers a pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil," he stated.

He concluded his message with words of encouragement to the players.

"Play with courage and make Ghana proud, our dear Queens."

The Black Queens are seeking to re-establish themselves among Africa's top women's football teams, with a strong showing at this year's WAFCON expected to boost their chances of returning to the global stage.

The tournament also serves as a key qualification pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, making every group-stage match crucial to Ghana's ambitions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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