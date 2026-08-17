With unity, we will win 2028 election – Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the need for unity within the party, saying it will be crucial to its efforts to win the 2028 general elections.

Dr Bawumia said the recently concluded internal elections should now give way to a collective effort to strengthen the party and prepare for the next national election.

He made the remarks on Sunday, August 16, when the newly elected NPP Greater Accra Regional executives, led by Regional Chairman Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

According to Dr Bawumia, members who competed against one another during the regional elections must now put their differences aside and work towards the party’s common objective.

“This election is over. You had competitors, let us come together,” he said.

He said the NPP’s ongoing reorganisation had provided an opportunity to build a stronger organisational structure, following the completion of polling station, electoral area, constituency and regional elections.

The NPP is expected to hold its national elections on October 3, after which the party will have completed another major stage of its reorganisation ahead of 2028.

Dr Bawumia said the party still had significant work to do, but expressed confidence that unity among its members would improve its chances of returning to power.

“I’m telling you if we are united, we will win the 2028 election because that is the key ingredient of victory,” he said.

He further assured party members that he was prepared to work with all sides to help achieve the NPP’s objective of winning the 2028 election.

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