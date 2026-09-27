EU unlocks humanitarian aid for crises worldwide

The European Union has pledged to release more than 710 million euros ($810m) to help people affected by crises, natural disasters or conflicts worldwide, particularly in Africa.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement in a post on her X account on Saturday, following the cancellation of New York’s Global Citizen Festival, where she was due to speak.

“Conflicts, extreme weather events and rising living costs are throwing the lives of many people around the world into disarray,” she said in a video.

The aid “will support displaced communities across Africa, as well as the communities that host them”, von der Leyen said.

According to a European Commission press release on Saturday, the package allocates 380 million euros ($430m) to fund measures related to migration in sub-Saharan Africa, “focused on the protection of vulnerable migrants, support for voluntary return and reintegration”.

A total of 97 million euros ($110m) is earmarked for sub-Saharan Africa to respond to worsening humanitarian needs caused by conflict, food insecurity, malnutrition and climate shocks across several regions.

The funding “will also reinforce the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries”, the press statement said.

A further 7.5 million euros ($8.5m) will be deployed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support the response to the Ebola crisis and for future preparedness, and 10 million euros ($11.5m) to “support ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the Great Lakes region“, which is wracked by armed conflict, humanitarian crises and environmental changes.

The Palestinian territories and Lebanon will receive 103 million euros ($117m) to support vulnerable populations, while Ukraine will get 52 million euros ($59m) for humanitarian assistance and emergency preparedness.

The European Commission also announced three new Global Gateway investments at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

The package included an EU guarantee designed to mobilise private investment in health and nutrition businesses in sub-Saharan Africa, an EU-backed European Investment Bank loan to expand vaccine and biological medicines production in Colombia, and 60 million euros ($68m) to strengthen primary healthcare in Ethiopia.

The European Commission said it had allocated 2.5 million euros ($3m) for humanitarian aid since the start of the year.

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