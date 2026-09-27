Final day: 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair underway at Junction Mall, Nungua

Audio By Carbonatix
The final day of the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic is underway at the Junction Mall in Nungua, with prospective homeowners, property investors and members of the public being encouraged to make the most of the last opportunity to access housing and financing solutions under one roof.
The three-day fair, which opened on Friday, September 25, has brought together financial institutions, property developers, building-material suppliers and other service providers to help patrons navigate the process of buying, building, financing, furnishing and improving homes.
Patrons who visit the fair today can engage directly with exhibitors, ask questions, compare available options and receive professional advice tailored to their housing and investment needs.
Mortgage financing remains a key attraction, with Republic Bank officials available to guide prospective homeowners on available financing options and the requirements for securing a mortgage. The fair also offers access to solutions covering property investment, construction, building materials, home security, renewable energy, electric mobility and other home-related services.
Participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar and Nestas Home Ltd.
The fair has recorded strong patronage since its opening, with visitors using the platform to explore property opportunities and seek expert guidance on mortgages, construction, home improvement, security and other aspects of homeownership.
With today marking the final day, organisers are urging prospective homeowners, property investors and anyone considering buying, building or improving a home to visit the Junction Mall and engage the exhibitors before the fair closes.
For patrons who have been considering homeownership but remain uncertain about financing, property selection or construction solutions, the final day offers an opportunity to get answers directly from professionals and take practical steps towards their housing plans.
The 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic is being held at Junction Mall, Nungua, today, Sunday, September 27.
Patrons are encouraged to make the most of the final day and visit the fair before it closes.
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