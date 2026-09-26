Day Two of 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair ends with great homeownership offers and financing solutions

Day Two of the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has ended at the Junction Mall, Nungua, after another day of exciting engagement between prospective homeowners, property investors and exhibitors offering solutions across Ghana’s housing sector.

The three-day clinic, which opened on Friday, has provided patrons with access to experts and service providers on mortgage financing, property investment, construction, home security, renewable energy, electric mobility and other home solutions.

Saturday’s activities saw patrons interact directly with participating institutions, giving them the opportunity to ask questions, compare available options and seek professional advice on buying, building, financing and improving their homes.

Among the participating institutions are Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar and Nestas Home Ltd.

Mortgage financing has remained a key attraction, with Republic Bank officials available to engage prospective homeowners and investors on financing options and the requirements for securing property.

The strong patronage follows a positive opening day, where visitors explored property and investment opportunities while seeking guidance on mortgages, construction, furnishing, security and other aspects of homeownership.

With Sunday, September 27, marking the final day, patrons who have plans to buy, build, finance, furnish or improve a home have one more opportunity to visit the fair grounds.

The final day will allow prospective homeowners and investors to connect with exhibitors, explore available solutions, ask questions and obtain expert guidance- all under one roof.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.