Day Two of 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair ends with great homeownership offers and financing solutions

Audio By Carbonatix
Day Two of the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has ended at the Junction Mall, Nungua, after another day of exciting engagement between prospective homeowners, property investors and exhibitors offering solutions across Ghana’s housing sector.
The three-day clinic, which opened on Friday, has provided patrons with access to experts and service providers on mortgage financing, property investment, construction, home security, renewable energy, electric mobility and other home solutions.
Saturday’s activities saw patrons interact directly with participating institutions, giving them the opportunity to ask questions, compare available options and seek professional advice on buying, building, financing and improving their homes.
Among the participating institutions are Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar and Nestas Home Ltd.
Mortgage financing has remained a key attraction, with Republic Bank officials available to engage prospective homeowners and investors on financing options and the requirements for securing property.
The strong patronage follows a positive opening day, where visitors explored property and investment opportunities while seeking guidance on mortgages, construction, furnishing, security and other aspects of homeownership.
With Sunday, September 27, marking the final day, patrons who have plans to buy, build, finance, furnish or improve a home have one more opportunity to visit the fair grounds.
The final day will allow prospective homeowners and investors to connect with exhibitors, explore available solutions, ask questions and obtain expert guidance- all under one roof.
Latest Stories
-
Stakeholders demand action against foreign-led illegal mining in Ahafo Region
14 minutes
-
Ghana handed tricky draw at 2026 Amputee World Cup
21 minutes
-
2024 Nyankpala election violence: Youth group petitions authorities over slow probe
25 minutes
-
Ghana, UNICEF strengthen partnership to advance child protection
49 minutes
-
Day Two of 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair ends with great homeownership offers and financing solutions
53 minutes
-
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 Pub Fest celebrates Ghana’s DJ culture as Accra turns up the energy
1 hour
-
10th woman found dead in South Africa’s string of killings
1 hour
-
French Embassy trains Ghana Police CTU in counter-terrorism operations
2 hours
-
UPSA uncovers mass results manipulation involving 178 students, over 500 results compromised
2 hours
-
ECG announces planned power outages in parts of Tema from Sept. 29 to October 1
3 hours
-
Sylvester Mensah urges Latenu FM to promote trade, export opportunities in Ga
3 hours
-
Ga language under threat of decline as children shy away from speaking it – Sylvester Mensah
3 hours
-
‘Let every Ga child you raise know the Ga language and story’ – Sylvester Mensah
3 hours
-
‘We are not deterred’ – Ablakwa responds to backlash over South Africa evacuation
3 hours
-
Day Two: Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair gains momentum at Junction Mall
4 hours