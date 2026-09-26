‘We are not deterred’ – Ablakwa responds to backlash over South Africa evacuation

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has defended the government’s decision to evacuate Ghanaians from South Africa, saying the safety, welfare and dignity of citizens remain a priority despite complaints from some returnees about their circumstances after returning home.
Speaking at a town hall meeting with the Ghanaian community in New York on Friday, September 25, 2026, Mr Ablakwa said the government would not be deterred by criticism from some returnees who had expressed regret over returning to Ghana.
He was responding to reports that some of the returnees had expected employment opportunities after their return but were yet to secure jobs.
“I’ve had comments and seen some media reports of one or two people who have said they have been evacuated back home and they are beginning to regret. If that is the thank you we get, no problem, but we are not deterred.”
“We are going to continue to prioritise the welfare of Ghanaians. When people are recovered from harm’s way, from conflict, from crisis, from xenophobic attacks, and they are back home safely to peaceful and democratic Ghana, they can begin to make all statements, grant media interviews, and all of that,” he said.
Returnees raise concerns
His comments followed concerns raised by Kofi Baah, one of the Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa, who said he regretted returning because employment opportunities he said had been promised to returnees had not materialised.
Speaking on Max TV on September 24, Mr Baah said he had received GH¢5,000 in government support, but the amount had not been enough to meet the needs of his family of four children.
He said part of the money was used to secure accommodation after his return.
According to Mr Baah, the promise of jobs was a major factor that convinced many returnees to leave South Africa.
He said four months after returning to Ghana, he was yet to secure a job despite submitting his curriculum vitae as requested.
Mr Baah claimed that whenever he followed up, he was told his details had been forwarded to companies, but no employment opportunity had materialised.
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