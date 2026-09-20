52-year-old South African arrested with suspected heroin after arriving from Accra

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A 52-year-old South African man has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police allegedly found suspected heroin worth more than R2 million in his luggage.
The arrest was made on Sunday, September 20, during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), with support from the Border Management Authority (BMA).
According to SAPS, the suspect had just arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, when he was intercepted at the airport.
A search of his luggage allegedly uncovered bullet-shaped objects and blocks containing substances suspected to be heroin.
The drugs have an estimated street value of more than R2 million.
The latest arrest brings to three the number of suspected drug mules arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the past three weeks as authorities intensify operations against drug trafficking.
Suspect to face drug trafficking charges
The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court later this week, where he is expected to face drug trafficking-related charges.
Read Also: Mahama directs inter-agency task force to submit roadmap to deal with drug trafficking in two weeks
SAPS said investigations are continuing to establish the source of the suspected drugs and determine whether the suspect was linked to a wider trafficking network.
The police have pledged to continue intelligence-led and targeted operations aimed at disrupting drug trafficking syndicates.
Read Also: French customs seize cocaine worth $260m inside shipment from Ghana
This comes after several incidents of reported drug shipments from Ghana, which have forced the presidency to commission a task force to investigate those cases following the arrests of some suspects.
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