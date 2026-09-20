National

GRA Commissioner-General calls for stronger tax cooperation to boost regional revenue mobilisation 

Source: GNA  
  20 September 2026 9:33am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has called for stronger cooperation among African tax administrations to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation and support sustainable development.

He said governments across the sub-region were facing growing public financing needs and debt vulnerabilities amid increasing demands for infrastructure, social investment, climate adaptation and digital transformation.

Mr Sarpong made the call at the opening of the 8th High-Level Policy Dialogue and 23rd General Assembly of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) in Accra.

The meeting, co-hosted by the GRA and WATAF, was on the theme: “Building Stronger Tax Administrations for Revenue Mobilisation and Sustainable Development.”

Mr Sarponge said African countries needed to mobilise domestic resources fairly, efficiently and sustainably to address their development financing challenges.

He said West Africa recorded real Gross Domestic Product growth of 4.8 per cent in 2025, with growth projected at 4.6 per cent in 2026, but the region continued to face a significant development financing gap.

He urged tax administrations to broaden the tax base, formalise activities in the informal economy, improve the management of natural resource revenues and strengthen information exchange among jurisdictions.

Mr Sarpong said effective tax systems were central to state capacity and the social contract between citizens and governments, adding that fair and trusted tax administration could promote development and enhance business confidence.

He called for greater deployment of technology, including e-filing, e-payment, digital invoicing, data analytics and artificial intelligence, to improve compliance, detect tax evasion and broaden the tax base.

The Commissioner-General also urged tax administrations to build strong institutions anchored in professionalism, meritocracy, integrity, accountability and transparency.

He said stronger collaboration, technological innovation and robust institutions were critical to improving revenue mobilisation across the region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group