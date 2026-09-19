GNFS contains fire outbreak at Teshie Lekma Road near Lekma Hospital

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has brought under control a fire outbreak involving several commercial containers at Ebenezer Junction on the Teshie Lekma Road, near Lekma Hospital.

The fire affected containers being used for various commercial activities, with a container operated by a vulcaniser reportedly sustaining significant damage.

The GNFS said three fire appliances from the Trade Fair, Kasapreko and National Headquarters Fire Stations were deployed to contain the outbreak.

In an update on its official Facebook page, the Service said the fire had been brought under control while salvaging operations were underway.

“The fire is currently under control as salvaging is being done to prevent reignition,” the GNFS stated.

The incident occurred in the busy commercial area along the Teshie Lekma Road.

The GNFS has not yet disclosed the cause of the fire or provided details on the extent of property damaged or lost.

Salvage operations are continuing as firefighters work to prevent any possible reignition and ensure the area is safe.

Further details are expected as the Fire Service assesses the incident and determines the cause of the outbreak.

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