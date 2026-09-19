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Government must do more to tackle sanitation crisis – Bekwai MP

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  19 September 2026 8:55pm
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Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, says that the government must do more to address Ghana’s sanitation challenges.

According to him, while the allocation of 10% of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) towards sanitation is a step in the right direction, the funding must be channelled into long-term solutions.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Mr Poku-Adusei said current interventions largely focus on addressing immediate sanitation problems rather than tackling their underlying causes.

“It is certainly not doing enough. There's room for the government to do more.”

He explained that the advocacy for a dedicated sanitation fund is aimed at ensuring sustainable financing for sanitation management across the country.

“When we say that the government can do more, we mean that they should look into providing permanent solutions.”

Mr Poku-Adusei said the 10% allocation is useful but questioned whether its current use is producing lasting improvements.

He therefore called for a shift from short-term interventions towards investments in systems that can provide sustainable waste management and sanitation services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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