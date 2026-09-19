Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, says that the government must do more to address Ghana’s sanitation challenges.
According to him, while the allocation of 10% of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) towards sanitation is a step in the right direction, the funding must be channelled into long-term solutions.
Speaking in an interview with journalists, Mr Poku-Adusei said current interventions largely focus on addressing immediate sanitation problems rather than tackling their underlying causes.
“It is certainly not doing enough. There's room for the government to do more.”
He explained that the advocacy for a dedicated sanitation fund is aimed at ensuring sustainable financing for sanitation management across the country.
“When we say that the government can do more, we mean that they should look into providing permanent solutions.”
Mr Poku-Adusei said the 10% allocation is useful but questioned whether its current use is producing lasting improvements.
He therefore called for a shift from short-term interventions towards investments in systems that can provide sustainable waste management and sanitation services.
Latest Stories
-
‘Forgive us for staying away’ — Samia Nkrumah leads family back to Nkroful, pledges to preserve Nkrumah’s legacy
3 minutes
-
Ernest Nuamah scores twice as Lyon beat Rennes
7 minutes
-
‘My dear Ivan’ – A father’s tribute to a son tragically killed
10 minutes
-
GNPC Explorco advances Voltaian Basin drilling preparations with 13.5km access road
16 minutes
-
Minority calls for dedicated sanitation fund to improve waste management in Ghana
40 minutes
-
Cabinet approves facility manager for Borteyman Sports Complex – Kofi Adams
1 hour
-
Sanitation is improving; critics may be ‘living in another world’ – Salaga South MP replies Bekwai MP
1 hour
-
Government must do more to tackle sanitation crisis – Bekwai MP
1 hour
-
World Cleanup Day: GFF begins sanitation education in local communities
2 hours
-
EU Ambassador, IGP discuss stronger cooperation on policing and security
2 hours
-
Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana set up quarterfinal clash with Cameroon after beating Chad
2 hours
-
Meet Dr Benjamin Appiah Osei — Ghana’s three-time tourism awards winner
2 hours
-
UEFA & CONCACAF demand Fifa pays $10m to all 211 members
2 hours
-
Inter fight back again to snatch draw at leaders Roma
3 hours
-
Suzuki proves worthy replacement for Martinez at Villa
3 hours