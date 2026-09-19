Sanitation crisis: Minority demands dedicated fund as municipalities struggle with basic waste collection

The Minority in Parliament is demanding a dedicated sanitation fund, warning that Ghana cannot modernise waste management while municipalities struggle to finance even basic waste collection.

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, Ralph Poku-Adusei, says the funding challenges facing local authorities are undermining efforts to tackle the country’s sanitation crisis.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Stephen Mensah on September 18, he cited the limited number of sanitation workers in some municipalities, questioning their ability to effectively cover their jurisdictions.

“You have a municipality with eight sweepers. A municipality with eight sweepers. What can they sweep or where can they cover?”

Mr Poku-Adusei also raised concerns about the absence of permanent contracts with waste management companies in some districts and municipalities, saying the situation is holding back sustained efforts to improve sanitation.

“You heard that there are no permanent contracts with waste management companies to be able to deal with waste and sanitation issues in their districts and municipalities.”

He argued that Ghana should have moved beyond basic waste collection and disposal and be investing in systems that convert waste into useful resources.

“As a country, we should be in a position whereby this time we are into waste processing.”

He cited countries that use waste to generate electricity through biogas and other technologies, saying Ghana’s continued struggles with collection, landfill management and open defecation show how far the country still has to go.

“And if we are now dealing with the collecting of the waste, then now looking at issues with landfill and open defecation, then I will say no to your question. We are not where we are supposed to be as a country.”

His comments come as the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources assesses waste management facilities and processes across the country.

The Minority is consequently calling for a dedicated sanitation fund to provide sustainable financing for waste collection, processing, and other sanitation services, particularly at the municipal and district levels.

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