2027 AFCONQ: Preko tips Queiroz to guide Ghana to good result in Côte d’Ivoire

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has backed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz to guide the team to a positive result against Côte d’Ivoire in the opening fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana will travel to Bouaké to face the Elephants on September 24, with Preko believing Queiroz’s wealth of experience could prove crucial in what promises to be a difficult encounter.
“I trust Carlos Queiroz to do what he does best in terms of being compact and getting us a good result in Côte d’Ivoire,” Preko said.
The Black Stars will return home five days later to host The Gambia in their second qualifying fixture on September 29.
Ghana will then round off the international window with a friendly against Morocco on October 4.
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