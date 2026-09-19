MTN Ghana expands Savannahfest football gala to unearth grassroots talent

Audio By Carbonatix
MTN Ghana has transformed its Savannahfest community football gala into a broader platform for grassroots talent development, drawing 16 teams from communities across the Northern Region to compete for the ultimate prize.
The expansion marks a significant scale-up of the competition, which featured just four teams last year.
Richard Asamani, MTN Ghana’s Area Sales Manager for the Northern Region, said the enlarged tournament is intended not only to foster community unity but also to identify and nurture promising footballers capable of reaching the highest levels of the sport.
“Last year we only had four teams, but this year we have 16 teams competing for the ultimate prize,” he said.
Asamani said football was deliberately chosen as a centrepiece of Savannahfest because of its unmatched popularity and its ability to unite people across communities.
He said the initiative would promote unity and community development while providing a platform for young players to showcase their abilities.
“As a brand, we know that football is a language. We know soccer is something that Ghanaians love so much. Through this, we intend to ensure that we foster unity and foster community development through these football galas and then also unearth talent,” he said.
He said sustained investment in the grassroots game could produce players capable of representing Ghana on the global stage.
“If we can continue to develop such talent, I'm sure we'll put Ghana on the map in terms of football,” he added.
The football gala is part of Savannahfest, an annual festival through which MTN Ghana celebrates and engages communities in northern Ghana where it operates. This year’s edition coincides with the company’s 30th anniversary.
Asamani said the festival programme extends beyond football to include a music festival at the Modern City Hotel, a health walk, free health screening at Jubilee Park and a clean-up exercise at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
He said the activities underscore MTN Ghana’s commitment to the communities it serves and its broader mission of using its platforms to connect people and improve lives.
“We believe that this is what fosters technology and this is how we continue to connect and brighten the lives of people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Asamani commended the quality of play in the opening matches of the gala, describing the performances as evidence of the depth of talent at the grassroots level.
He urged participating teams and players to seize the opportunity to develop their skills and pursue opportunities beyond the community level.
Latest Stories
-
Nkrumah’s legacy must be measured by action, not ceremonies – Armah-Kofi Buah
1 minute
-
Kwesi Pratt Jnr questions Ghana-US defence cooperation agreement over sovereignty concerns
8 minutes
-
Nkrumah’s legacy must drive African unity, self-reliance and environmental protection – Armah-Kofi Buah
12 minutes
-
Nkrumah’s inspiration should unite Africans despite political differences – Dr Opoku Prempeh
16 minutes
-
Some dissolved NSA board members could be reappointed – Kofi Adams
35 minutes
-
Mahama leaves for New York to attend 81st UN General Assembly
37 minutes
-
Aston Villa beat Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham 3-1 as Spurs struggles continue
40 minutes
-
Auditor-General’s COVID audit omissions worrying for anti-corruption fight – CDD-Ghana
49 minutes
-
Bawa-Rock supports over 300 Obuasi Town Hall fire victims with GH¢1.5m package
53 minutes
-
Western regional security council steps into Betterland-Gwira mining dispute
60 minutes
-
Photos: Nkrumahfest 2026 draws dignitaries as Ghana celebrates Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy
1 hour
-
Flames, smoke seen near Riyadh airport after Saudi warning of aerial attack threat
1 hour
-
Manasseh Azure backs calls for forensic audit into GH¢780m COVID fumigation spending
1 hour
-
Gindabour: Court remands 44 accused persons into police custody
1 hour
-
Agyemang Badu backs Queiroz to get the best out of Black Stars
1 hour