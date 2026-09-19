Bono East Minister threatens contract termination over delayed Sene West 24-Hour Market project

The Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, has issued a stern warning to the contractor handling the Sene West District's 24-hour economy market project in Kwame Danso, threatening to terminate the contract if work does not improve within a month.

The Minister, who was visibly disappointed during an inspection of the site on Friday, said the contractor, Gado Agalaza, had achieved only about 5 percent of the expected 20 percent output.

"This is highly unacceptable," Mr Owusu Antwi told Joy News. "We cannot continue like this. The contractor has been given one month to improve, or the contract will be terminated if there are no changes."

The inspection forms part of the Minister's ongoing regional tour to assess the progress of projects being executed under the various district assemblies in the Bono East Region.

Contractor blames unpredictable rains

Speaking on behalf of the contractor, the site foreman attributed the delays to unpredictable weather conditions, particularly the rains.

"The unpredictable rains have contributed immensely to the project delays," he said. "But a lot will be done to catch up."

He assured that the construction team would work assiduously to make up for lost time and meet the expectations of the Regional Minister and the people of Sene West.

DCE optimistic about economic impact

The District Chief Executive for Sene West, Khaari Fuseini, who accompanied the Minister on the inspection, maintained that the project remains critical to the economic transformation of the area.

"When completed, this project will boost the economic status of the area," Mr Fuseini said. "Enough will be done to improve the situation and ensure the project is completed."

The 24-hour economy market is expected to serve as a major commercial hub for traders and residents in Kwame Danso and its surrounding communities, in line with the government's broader agenda of promoting round-the-clock economic activity.

What happens next?

With the one-month ultimatum now in effect, all eyes will be on the contractor to deliver a significant improvement in output. The Regional Minister is expected to continue his tour of project sites across the region in the coming days.

Residents of Kwame Danso, who have been anticipating the completion of the market, will be hoping that the warning from the Regional Minister yields the desired results.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.