Accra Mayor briefs Ga Traditional Council on proposed Agbogbloshie 24-hour market

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has briefed the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and members of the Ga Traditional Council on government's proposed 24-hour market project to be developed at Agbogbloshie.

The meeting was aimed at formally introducing the project team to the traditional authorities, outlining the scope of the project and implementation timelines, and seeking the blessings and support of the custodians of the land before construction begins.

Speaking during the engagement, Mr Allotey said the visit was necessary to ensure the traditional authorities were fully informed about the project before work commenced.

"We are here to formally introduce the project team, explain what will be constructed, the implementation timelines and seek your blessings before work begins," he said.

The proposed market will be built on a four-acre site and is expected to combine the traditional open-market concept with modern commercial infrastructure.

The facility will feature shops, sheds, stalls, warehouses, a supermarket, restaurants, cold stores, a dedicated meat section with a livestock bay, and office spaces for rent. It will also include a police post, fire station, clinic, pharmacy, daycare centre, a women's bank and limited accommodation for traders who may need to stay overnight.

The mayor said transforming Accra required collaboration among government, traditional authorities, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, traders and other stakeholders.

"The development of Accra requires the collective support of government, the Traditional Council, the Assembly, traders and all stakeholders," he stated.

Mr Allotey stressed that it was important to seek the blessing of the custodians of the land before embarking on any major development project in the capital.

"It is important that we seek the blessings of the custodians of the land before embarking on any major development project in Accra," he added.

He noted that modern market facilities had already been constructed in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale, arguing that Accra also deserved similar investment to improve trading conditions and drive economic growth.

"Modern markets have been built in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale. Accra also deserves this level of investment to improve trading conditions and stimulate economic growth," he said.

The mayor said he was determined to leave behind a lasting development legacy through strategic infrastructure development.

"I am determined to leave a meaningful development legacy and ensure that my tenure contributes to the transformation of the capital," he noted.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, welcomed the mayor and the project team and commended President John Dramani Mahama for initiating the project.

"We appreciate President John Dramani Mahama for this initiative and assure the project team of the Ga Traditional Council's full support," the Ga Mantse said.

He expressed confidence that the new market would improve the working conditions of traders.

"This project will provide market women and other traders with a suitable and modern environment to conduct their businesses," he added.

Presenting the design, Project Architect at AESL Consult, Abena Otchere, said the national 24-hour market initiative comprises three standard market models—Model 1, Model 2 and Model 3.

She disclosed that construction would begin after the contractor officially takes possession of the site.

"Construction will commence once the contractor officially takes possession of the site, and the project is expected to be completed within 42 months," Ms Otchere said.

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