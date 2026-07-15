Accra Mayor briefs Ga Traditional Council on Agbogbloshie 24-hour market project

Audio By Carbonatix
The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has engaged the Ga Traditional Council on the government’s proposed 24-hour market project to be constructed at the Agbogbloshie Market.
The engagement, which involved Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and members of the Council, was aimed at formally introducing the project team, explaining the scope of the development and seeking the support and blessings of the traditional authorities before construction begins.
The proposed market, which will be built on a four-acre site, is expected to combine the traditional open-market system with modern commercial facilities.
The project will include shops, sheds, stalls, warehouses, a supermarket, restaurants, cold stores, a meat section with a livestock bay and office spaces for rent.
Additional facilities planned for the market include a police post, fire service post, clinic, pharmacy, daycare centre, women’s bank and limited accommodation for traders who may need to operate overnight.
Speaking during the visit, Mr Allotey said the transformation of Accra requires collaboration among government, traditional authorities, the Assembly, traders and other stakeholders. He noted that seeking the approval of traditional landowners was an important step before undertaking major development projects in the capital.
The Mayor said Accra deserves similar investments made in modern markets in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale, adding that the Agbogbloshie project forms part of efforts to improve trading conditions and support economic growth in the city.
The Ga Mantse welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for the project. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II pledged the support of the Ga Traditional Council towards its successful implementation.
Presenting the design of the facility, Project Architect from AESL Consult, Abena Otchere, said the national 24-hour market initiative comprises three different models.
She disclosed that construction would begin after the contractor takes possession of the site, with the project expected to be completed within 42 months from the official commencement date.
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