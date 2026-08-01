Gabonese President departs Accra after concluding three-day state visit

Audio By Carbonatix
President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon on Thursday departed Accra for Libreville after concluding a three-day State Visit to Ghana.
He was seen off at the Accra International Airport by President John Dramani Mahama and other government officials.
The visit marked a significant milestone in Ghana-Gabon relations, with the two countries committing to strengthen their longstanding friendship and expand cooperation for the mutual benefit of their peoples.
A major outcome of the visit was the deepening of bilateral cooperation through the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs): an MoU on Political Consultations and an MoU on Cooperation in Diplomatic Training between the Foreign Service Institute of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Institute of Diplomatic Studies of Gabon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Charge of Integration and the Diaspora.
During the visit, President Mahama and President Nguema held bilateral talks at the Jubilee House in Accra, leading to the signing of the agreements.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognising the importance of collective African action in promoting peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity.
They also reiterated their commitment to the principles and objectives of the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the Charter of the United Nations, pledging to continue working together to promote peace, security, constitutional governance, democracy, the rule of law and sustainable development across the continent.
The leaders underscored the need for African countries and communities to reject xenophobia and decisively address all forms of discrimination that threaten Africa’s unity, cohesion and progress.
As part of his visit, President Nguema visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, where he laid a wreath in honour of Ghana’s founding President and renowned Pan-Africanist, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
He also paid tribute to former President Jerry John Rawlings during a wreath-laying ceremony at his tomb at the Military Cemetery at Tse Addo in Accra.
Latest Stories
-
Infantino on the brink? Who might replace him if he goes?
16 minutes
-
Death row inmates desperate to escape execution in Saudi Arabia call the BBC
21 minutes
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund delivers lifeline to Prisons with landmark medical donation
25 minutes
-
Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards unveils 2026 nominees ahead of 7th anniversary celebration
33 minutes
-
Why the Court of Appeal is unable to rule on AG’s stay application
47 minutes
-
Ghana’s creative industry must stop celebrating visibility and start building wealth
1 hour
-
Big Ozed releases ‘She-Devil’ video featuring Camidoh
1 hour
-
Five injured as armed robbers attack VIP JEOUN coaches in two highway ambushes
2 hours
-
Police arrest 52 over unlawful motorcycle racing in Accra
2 hours
-
MOMO loan defaulters can’t escape – MTN Ghana
2 hours
-
Mixed reactions in Volta Region over acquittal of ex-MASLOC boss
2 hours
-
Gabonese President departs Accra after concluding three-day state visit
2 hours
-
526 young people graduate from precision quality internship in Volta
2 hours
-
Strengthen partnerships to sustain fight against human trafficking – IJM
2 hours
-
Economic recovery should be measured by impact on citizens’ lives – Bokpin
2 hours