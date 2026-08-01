Mixed reactions in Volta Region over acquittal of ex-MASLOC boss

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The Court of Appeal’s acquittal and discharge of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu has triggered mixed reactions among residents and political actors in the Volta Region.
The three-member panel of the Court of Appeal overturned her 10-year prison sentence after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against her beyond reasonable doubt and that the trial court improperly shifted the burden of proof onto the accused.
In Ho, some residents and political actors welcomed the decision as a vindication of the former MASLOC boss, while others expressed concern that the ruling could affect public confidence in efforts to hold public officials accountable for alleged financial misconduct.
Mr Bright Kugbadzor, Deputy Volta Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), described Madam Tamakloe-Attionu as a “political prisoner” and said her conviction was part of what he considered a political witch-hunt.
He said the appellate court’s decision demonstrated the importance of judicial independence and showed that the judiciary could determine cases based on evidence rather than political considerations.
“Her discharge clearly shows that the judiciary is free from executive manipulation,” he said.
Mr Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, a parliamentary candidate for the Adaklu Constituency, however, expressed a different view, arguing that the development could set a worrying precedent in the country’s fight against corruption and efforts to recover public funds.
He said the government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, should be cautious about actions that could be interpreted as weakening accountability for persons convicted of offences involving financial loss to the State.
“We are setting a wrong precedent when people sentenced for causing financial loss to the State are freed,” he said.
Mr Bright Azim, Executive Director of a civil society organisation, also questioned the handling of the prosecution, particularly the work of the Attorney-General’s Office in the case.
“I thought the Attorney-General studied the case very well before the extradition of the woman,” he said, urging the Attorney-General to strengthen the State’s case if it decided to pursue further legal action.
Madam Tamakloe-Attionu was originally sentenced in absentia by the High Court in April 2024 after being convicted on charges including stealing, conspiracy to steal, causing financial loss to the State, money laundering and breaches of public procurement laws.
She returned to Ghana in June 2026 following an extradition process from the United States and was taken into custody to begin serving the sentence.
The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has since directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to challenge the Court of Appeal decision at the Supreme Court and has also sought a stay of execution of the appellate ruling.
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